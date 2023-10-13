Local News 18-year-old killed in Bridgewater motorcycle crash The motorcycle operator was allegedly speeding while traveling in the breakdown lane when his bike struck a van, according to police.

Police in Bridgewater are investigating after an 18-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m. police and fire officials responded to 1001 Bedford St. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and van, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte. Upon arrival, responders found a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle with significant damage.

The motorcycle’s operator, Percy Lewis III of Bridgewater, appeared seriously injured and was found lying in the northbound lane of Bedford Street. Nearby, police saw a 2014 Ford economy van and a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee that were also damaged.

Investigators say the motorcycle was allegedly speeding while traveling south on Bedford Street in the breakdown lane while passing vehicles on the right.

Police believe the motorcycle collided with the van, which had been traveling northbound and was taking a left. After hitting the van, the motorcycle veered into the northbound lane and collided with the Jeep, according to officials.

Lewis was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators said the other drivers were uninjured and cooperated with police at the scene after the crash.

“On behalf of the Bridgewater Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Percy Lewis,” Delmonte said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department.