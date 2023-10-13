Local News 2 medflighted, 3 others hospitalized in Ipswich head-on crash The crash remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Emergency crews medflighted two people to a Boston hospital and drove three others to local hospitals for treatment following a two-car crash Thursday evening in Ipswich.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about the collision near 330 High St. around 5:10 p.m., a release from Ipswich police and fire officials noted.

At the scene, police and fire crews found that two cars had collided head on — a 2022 Subaru operated by a Maine woman, 83, with two passengers and a 2007 Hyundai operated by a Rowley man, 54, with his 13-year-old child as a passenger.

Authorities said a preliminary investigated indicates that one car crossed the center line on High Street and struck the other. As a result, the Hyundai rolled over and the Subaru became pinned up against a wall, officials said.

Advertisement:

Ipswich and Rowley firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the driver of the Subaru and one of her passengers from the vehicle. They both suffered serious injuries, and emergency responders took them by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Crews transported three other people to local hospitals by ambulance.

An off-duty Gloucester Fire Department paramedic who passed the scene stopped to help Ipswich police and fire crews at the scene.

Fire crews from Essex, Georgetown, Hamilton, Newbury, Rowley, and Topsfield provided mutual aid. Ambulances from Action Ambulance, ,Georgetown, and Newbury assisted at the scene, as well.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit. It is unclear whether anyone will face charges at this time.

“The police officers, firefighters and paramedics did an awesome job working together,” Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said. “Their quick work helped patients get the medical care they needed as soon as possible.”

The crash impacted traffic for a couple of hours Thursday, but all lanes were back open by 8:15 p.m., according to social media updates by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Scene clear. All lanes open https://t.co/CguZ2kmId8 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 13, 2023