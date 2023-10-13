Local News Animal cruelty investigation leads to euthanization of 2 horses Police served a warrant at a Plympton home after receiving reports of suspected animal cruelty and neglect of eight horses.

Two horses were put down after they were seized along with six other horses as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Plympton, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

On Thursday, Plympton police responded to reports of suspected animal abuse and neglect at a local home, according to Plympton Police Chief Mathew Ahl.

Investigators obtained and served a search warrant at the residence, at which time the horses were removed by the MSPCA with the help of police officers.

“Two horses were humanely euthanized by a veterinarian; this was previously scheduled and done at the owner’s request,” the MSPCA said on the social media platform X. The other rescued horses are currently in the MSPCA’s care.

Advertisement:

Investigators didn’t give details about the residence or the condition of the horses that were euthanized. It’s not clear if animal abuse charges will be filed.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation which is in the hands of the MSPCA moving forward,” Ahl said in a news release.