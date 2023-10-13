Local News Man shot and killed in Dorchester Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Dorchester.

Officers responded around 2:06 p.m. to a radio call for a person shot at 46 Corona St., according to police. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, according to officials.

“The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this shooting,” according to a statement from police. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).