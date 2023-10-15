Local News What to know about the Lottery’s $1 million holiday raffle Each ticket will be $10 and will continue to be sold until Dec. 31 or until all 550,000 of the tickets that were made are sold.

This holiday raffle will pay for more than stocking stuffing in the upcoming season of giving.

The Massachusetts Lottery is beginning the sale of tickets for the new “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle” on Monday.

Each ticket will be $10 and will continue to be sold until Dec. 31 or until all 550,000 of the tickets that were made are sold.

“Players will not select their own raffle numbers. Each ticket will contain a unique number. A player’s ticket number must exactly match one of the winning number sequences drawn to win one of the raffle’s prizes,” the Lottery said in a statement.

There will be one top $1 million prize, four $250,000 prizes, and six $25,000 prizes, as well as weekly drawings for $20,000 prizes with an instant $100 winner for every 100 tickets, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The first drawings of this new lottery game for the weekly $20,000 prizes will begin on Oct. 20 and will continue until Dec. 29. On Jan. 1, 2024, several drawings will be done for the other prizes, including the top prize of $1 million.

All winning numbers will be posted to the Massachusetts Lottery website and on the Massachusetts Lottery app.