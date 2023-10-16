Local News 7-year-old girl flown to hospital after being hit by SUV in Gloucester Police believe the girl ran out into the road and was struck by the SUV.

A 7-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after being hit by an SUV in Gloucester Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 11:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to 35 Warner St. for a report of a pedestrian crash involving a child, police said in a press release. At the scene, the girl was injured but still conscious and alert.

She was treated by medics at the scene, police said. The girl was then taken to a nearby middle school where a medical helicopter picked her up and took her to a Boston hospital for further care.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, police said. Authorities’ initial investigation indicated that the girl ran out into the road and was then struck by the SUV.

Police are still investigating the crash, but no charges have been announced. It is unclear what condition the girl was in Monday.