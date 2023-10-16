Police: Mass. man clocked going 127 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

Newsletter Signup
A Massachusetts man was caught over the weekend driving almost double the speed limit on I-95 in New Hampshire, according to police.
Collin J. Farrell, 20, of Westwood, was clocked by a New Hampshire State trooper around 3 a.m. on Saturday driving 127 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 Southbound in North Hampton, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Police said Farrell failed to stop for the trooper at first and instead continued to travel southbound toward Massachusetts.
“The vehicle slowed to approximately 60 MPH while exhibiting lane control issues,” police said. “The operator was eventually stopped south of the Hampton toll plaza and taken into custody without incident.”
Farrell was charged with DUI Aggravated – Attempt to Elude, DUI Aggravated – 16+, DUI – Impairment and Reckless Operation. He is expected to appear in Hampton District Court on October 26.
