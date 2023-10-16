Woman’s body found on South Boston’s Carson Beach

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts State Police announced a death investigation Monday after a woman’s body was found on South Boston’s Carson Beach.
The body was found shortly before 7 a.m., and authorities then responded to the beach, state police said in a press release. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the body.
The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing. No further information, including the woman’s identity, has been released.
