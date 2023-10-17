Local News Boston and Somerville police departments mourn dedicated K-9 police dogs Dexter, 10, and Lobo, 8, were beloved members of their respective departments. 10-year-old Dexter of the Boston Police Department (above) and 8-year-old Lobo of the Somerville Police Department recently died. Boston Police Department

Both the Boston Police Department and Somerville Police Department posted to X on Monday to mourn the loss of respected K-9 police dogs.

Somerville Police posted Monday morning about the death of Lobo, an 8-year-old black shepherd who was serving the Somerville community with handler Officer Timothy Sullivan since 2015, police wrote in a Tweet.

Lobo, a dog from the Somerville Police Department, died at 8 years old. – Somerville Police Department

Lobo was trained to track missing persons, search for suspects, and locate evidence, police wrote. On Sunday, Lobo suddenly passed away.

“Lobo will be missed and we ask that you keep him and the Sullivan family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Somerville police wrote.

Boston Police posted Monday night that Dexter, a former dual purpose patrol and narcotics detection K-9, had died. He was 10-and-a-half years old. The black shepherd was responsible for a number of high priority arrests and recovering firearms and narcotics, according to BPD.

Dexter served the department alongside handler Detective John Harrington for seven years before retiring in January of 2022, police wrote.

“Dexter will be greatly missed by all at the Boston Police Department,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Both departments offered their condolences to the dog’s handlers and families and asked that they be kept in the public’s thoughts.

Somerville Police Department Statement on the death of Lobo, Somerville Police K-9 pic.twitter.com/PJczCsxfkC — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) October 16, 2023