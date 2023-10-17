Teen stabbed multiple times in Conn. while attempting to break up fight inside Dunkin’

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Connecticut teen was stabbed multiple times on Monday night when he attempted to break up a fight inside a Dunkin’.
Police in Manchester, Conn., said officers responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 255 Middle Turnpike West around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing. By the time officers arrived, the suspect in the stabbing had fled the scene, according to police. The victim, a 19-year-old male, had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.
Witnesses told investigators that a heated argument erupted when the suspect was asked to leave the restaurant, according to police. When the 19-year-old attempted to intervene in the dispute, police said the suspect stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.
The teen, a resident of Manchester, sustained stab wounds to his head, neck, and back. Police said he is in stable condition.
Investigators are working to identify the suspect, who police described as a “white male with a white beard, approximately 50 years old and was believed to be wearing khaki-colored clothing at the time.”
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 860-645-5500.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.