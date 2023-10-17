Local News Teen stabbed multiple times in Conn. while attempting to break up fight inside Dunkin’ The 19-year-old is hospitalized but in stable condition, according to police.

A Connecticut teen was stabbed multiple times on Monday night when he attempted to break up a fight inside a Dunkin’.

Police in Manchester, Conn., said officers responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 255 Middle Turnpike West around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing. By the time officers arrived, the suspect in the stabbing had fled the scene, according to police. The victim, a 19-year-old male, had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators that a heated argument erupted when the suspect was asked to leave the restaurant, according to police. When the 19-year-old attempted to intervene in the dispute, police said the suspect stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

The teen, a resident of Manchester, sustained stab wounds to his head, neck, and back. Police said he is in stable condition.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect, who police described as a “white male with a white beard, approximately 50 years old and was believed to be wearing khaki-colored clothing at the time.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 860-645-5500.