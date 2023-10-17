Local News ‘Share her picture’: Franklin 15-year-old girl still missing Jazlyn Rodrigues was last seen after leaving her home on Oct. 10.

Police and the family of a missing Franklin girl are continuing to ask for the public’s help locating the 15-year-old.

Jazlyn Rodrigues was last seen after leaving her home on Woodview Way on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers, police said.

“Detectives are still investigating but so far, the investigation suggests that Jazlyn left her home on her own free will and there is no evidence of any criminal activity or foul play,” police said on Monday.

Jessica Negron, the girl’s mother, told Boston 25 News it is unlike her daughter to miss school.

Advertisement:

“She loves to draw and paint, but most importantly, she loves school,” Negron said. “Something is very wrong.”

The mother begged for the public’s help.

“Please continue to share her picture, distribute flyers, and spread the word to everyone you come in contact with,” she said in a statement shared by police, the station reported.

According to Boston 25, Jazlyn’s older brother, Kevin Batiz, died in a car crash in Rhode Island in late August.

“I can’t lose another child,” Negron said. “I need to know, ‘Where is she? What happened, what’s going on?’ I need to know more. There’s no signs of her, nowhere.”

Anyone with information about Jazlyn’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or the Franklin Police Department at 508-528-1212.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.



She was last seen on October 10, 2023, around 7 pm after leaving her residence at 200 Woodview Way in Franklin. Jazlyn is entered as a missing person in NCIC — Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) October 11, 2023