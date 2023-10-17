Local News Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in Copley Square On Monday evening, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators braced the rain and gathered outside Boston Public Library. Pro-Palestine demonstrators outside Boston Public Library Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

The war between Israel and Hamas has raged on for over a week since the Palestinian militant group carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

In response to the the attack, which killed over 1,400 people, Israel declared war on Hamas and began a siege of the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched counter strikes, according to the Boston Globe.

On Monday, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators from around the Boston area braced the rain and gathered on the steps of the Boston Public Library.

The demonstrators called for an end to the Israeli siege of Gaza and held up signs reading “End the Occupation Now!” and “Let Gaza Live!” Gaza is considered to be under Israeli occupation, according to the United Nations.

Advertisement:

Following several speeches by members of the Palestinian Youth Movement, the demonstrators, which also included members of the Students for Justice in Palestine, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Jewish Voice for Peace and Boston South Asian Coalition, marched down Boylston Street to the Israeli consulate.

A small group of counter-protesters also appeared at Copley Square, where one played Israel’s national anthem “Hatikvah” on the violin. Other counter-protesters put up a small Israeli flag, and watched as the protesters moved down Boylston Street.

Boston Police Officers and Massachusetts State Troopers stood on the edges of of the demonstration, blocking the streets off from traffic as the protesters made their way towards the Israeli consulate near the Park Plaza Hotel.

Here is a look at scenes from Monday’s demonstration.

Pro-Palestine protesters on the steps of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Protester holds up sign demanding Israel frees Palestinian political prisoners. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

A protestor’s sign, which includes the Irish flag, stating “Palestine Free from the River to the Sea” in support of Palestine. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Protester holds up sign stating “Jews for a free Palestine” out of support for Palestinians. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Protesters hold up signs in Copley Square out of support for Palestinians. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Protesters hold up banner condemning “Israel’s War Crimes” stating “Let Gaza Live.” – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Protesters calling on Israel to “stop the bombing” and “end the blockade” of Gaza. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Members of Boston’s Jewish community protesting in support of Palestine. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Protester hold up sign stating “why no tears for Palestinians killed everyday by Israelis?” in honor of Palestinians who have died from Israeli airstrikes. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

Israeli flag left by counter-protesters. – Alex Svenson/Globe Staff

How has the Israel-Hamas war impacted you? Which describes you? (Required) Israeli born Israeli American Palestinian born Palestinian American Other

Tell us your thoughts about how the current conflict in Israel and Gaza is impacting you and your loved ones. (Required) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or a phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.