Couple allegedly engaged in sexual relations in MBTA elevator arrested on warrants

A man and woman were arrested Monday night on several outstanding warrants after Transit police responded to reports the couple was fornicating inside a MBTA station elevator.
Transit police said officers responded to the report around 10 p.m. of the man and woman engaging in sexual relations inside an elevator at State Street.
The officers arrested the pair after they determined the man and woman both had “several warrants” out of Boston Municipal Court, including on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and assault on a police officer.
