Woman found dead on South Boston’s Carson Beach identified

Massachusetts State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Carson Beach in South Boston Monday morning.

On Tuesday, police identified her as 29-year-old Megan Anderson, whose last known address was in Las Vegas. Anderson may have been experiencing homelessness when she died, police said.

“Examination of Ms. Anderson by State Police Detectives and personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed no indication of trauma,” police said in a press release.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine Anderson’s cause and manner of death, police said. The case remains open.

No further information has been released.

The medical examiner just arrived at the scene. @MassStatePolice say a body was discovered here at Carson Beach just before 7 AM@boston25 pic.twitter.com/H3t1Mo51Ot — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 16, 2023