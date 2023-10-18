Local News Fuel tanker crash causes fire, shuts down part of Route 1A in East Boston The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

A major highway was closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a fuel tanker caused a fire and injured one person.

Boston police officers responded to the intersection of Boardman Street and McClellan Highway, or Route 1A, in East Boston at 2:49 a.m., police said.

Both vehicles — the tanker and a car — caught fire, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene as well. The tanker was carrying around 8,000 gallons of gasoline at the time of the crash, Boston 25 News reported.

Fist responders rescued one woman who was trapped in the car. She was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries, police said. Her injuries were considered nonlife-threatening as of Wednesday morning.

“It couldn’t have gone better, for as bad of [a] situation as it was, it could have not gone better,” Boston Fire Chief Mark Raymond told 25 News. “One crew went right to the woman and got her out immediately; another crew started at the truck, which prevented it from exploding, cause that would have been bad. These guys did a great job. I can’t commend them enough.”

The crash is under investigation, and that section of Route 1A northbound remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

East Boston: Rt 1A NB @ Boardman St, car vs gasoline tanker, burn vicitm from the passenger car, roadway closed for an extended operation #Boston25 #News #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Hwr7WzEX81 — Mark Parkinson (@MParkBoston25) October 18, 2023