Girl, 16, goes missing from Methuen

Methuen police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Isabella Di Cavalcanti was last seen Monday around 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Street in Methuen, police said in a release. She was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black leggings at the time.
The teen stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion, according to police.
Authorities request that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.
