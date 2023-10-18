Local News Watch: Surveillance video captures moment fuel tanker crashed into car on Route 1A The fiery crash occurred during Wednesday’s predawn hours.

New video obtained by WHDH shows the moment a fuel tanker crashed into a car during Wednesday’s predawn hours on Route 1A, causing a fire and injuring one person.

Boston police responded to the crash at the intersection of Boardman Street and McClellan Highway, or Route 1A, in East Boston at 2:49 a.m., police said.

Surveillance video that captured the moment of the crash shows an explosion of flames.

Exclusive video—showing the moment a tanker truck crashed into a car on Rt. 1-A North in East Boston. The blasts, so bright that it caused the surveillance camera to turn black & white.



The driver of the car rescued from the burning car—taken to the hospital w/ severe burns. pic.twitter.com/MkueBcIjVO — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) October 18, 2023

The tanker was carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline, Boston 25 News reported.

The driver of the car was trapped in her vehicle and had to be rescued by first responders. She was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries.

Advertisement:

The crash, which shut down a section of Route 1A for hours, remains under investigation.