Watch: Surveillance video captures moment fuel tanker crashed into car on Route 1A

New video obtained by WHDH shows the moment a fuel tanker crashed into a car during Wednesday’s predawn hours on Route 1A, causing a fire and injuring one person.
Boston police responded to the crash at the intersection of Boardman Street and McClellan Highway, or Route 1A, in East Boston at 2:49 a.m., police said.
Surveillance video that captured the moment of the crash shows an explosion of flames.
The tanker was carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline, Boston 25 News reported.
The driver of the car was trapped in her vehicle and had to be rescued by first responders. She was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries.
The crash, which shut down a section of Route 1A for hours, remains under investigation.
