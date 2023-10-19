Local News 7 juveniles arrested in confrontation with police inside Fall River McDonald’s Police said the group of juveniles previously caused a disturbance at a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

Seven juveniles were arrested in Fall River on Wednesday afternoon when police said they refused to leave a McDonald’s despite being asked to do so by restaurant staff.

Fall River police said officers first responded to the area around 3:10 p.m. to a report that a large group of kids was causing a disturbance at the CVS Pharmacy at 1620 President Ave. When the officer’s arrived at the business, the group had already moved on to the nearby McDonald’s.

“Officers entered the restaurant to ensure that there were no additional disturbances inside the business,” police said. “While inside, officers were informed by the management staff that the juveniles were not welcome to remain within the establishment due to the fighting behavior which had taken place prior to them entering the business.”

Police said when the officers told the group they had to leave, the kids became “confrontational” and refused to leave.

When the officers attempted to make an arrest for trespassing, the group “began to interfere with the arrest by crowding the officers and attempting to interject themselves,” police said.

The department said that ultimately seven of the juveniles were arrested and that body camera footage would be released along with additional information related to the incident.