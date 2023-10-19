Local News NH man dead after accidentally driving car down boat ramp into Lake Winnipesaukee "After a preliminary investigation, this appears to be an unfortunate and tragic accident," Moultonborough police said.

A New Hampshire man died this week after accidentally driving an SUV down a boat ramp into Lake Winnipesaukee, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to Windwary Way in Moultonborough on Wednesday shortly before 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake with someone trapped inside, according to a release from Moultonborough police.

There were no witnesses, but police believe the victim, 77-year-old Barry Haight, mistakenly drove down the boat ramp while he was driving in a cul-de-sac on Windward Way and was unable to get out of his vehicle when it landed in the water.

Investigators estimate that Haight was submerged in the water for about an hour and an half before family and neighbors, who had become worried when he did not return home after taking household trash to a community dumpster, found his vehicle in the water.

One of his neighbors, a call firefighter in Carlisle, Massachusetts, immediately went into the lake, removed Haight from the submerged vehicle, and brought him to shore, where another neighbor helped pull him out of the water.

The neighbor performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

An ambulance crew transported Haight to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“After a preliminary investigation, this appears to be an unfortunate and tragic accident,” Moultonborough police said.

“The Moultonborough Police Department offers their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Barry Haight,” the department added.

The incident remains under investigation.