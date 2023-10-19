Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Malden

Newsletter Signup
A woman died Thursday as a result of injuries she suffered when she was struck by an SUV in Malden, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a BMW SUV was traveling south on Main Street when it collided with another SUV, the DA’s office said in a press release. At the time, the other SUV had stopped at the intersection with Mountain Avenue.
The BMW went off the road and hit two telephone poles before “fatally striking” a woman who was standing on the sidewalk, the DA’s office said. First responders took the woman to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
One of the SUVs involved in the crash was a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle, WCVB reported. Two officers were reportedly in the SUV at the time, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries.
According to Boston 25 News, both a witness and police said it was not the driver of the ICE vehicle that was at fault in the crash. The officers are expected to be ok, the news station reported.
The BMW driver told NBC10 Boston the crash happened after he veered to avoid hitting a vehicle that was turning off of Main Street.
Authorities have not identified the victim, but WBZ-TV reported that a witness said she was a woman in her 60s.
Immediately following the crash, law enforcement officers in the SUV that had been hit got out and tried to help the woman, WBZ-TV reported. The crash reportedly left her pinned under the car.
It is unclear whether the BMW driver will face charges.
