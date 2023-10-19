Local News Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Malden A BMW SUV reportedly hit an ICE SUV before leaving the road and striking a woman who was standing on the sidewalk.

A woman died Thursday as a result of injuries she suffered when she was struck by an SUV in Malden, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a BMW SUV was traveling south on Main Street when it collided with another SUV, the DA’s office said in a press release. At the time, the other SUV had stopped at the intersection with Mountain Avenue.

BREAKING: #Malden police chief says fatal mva involving a law enforcement vehicle. #7news pic.twitter.com/XWuHaD02Ty — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) October 19, 2023

The BMW went off the road and hit two telephone poles before “fatally striking” a woman who was standing on the sidewalk, the DA’s office said. First responders took the woman to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

One of the SUVs involved in the crash was a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle, WCVB reported. Two officers were reportedly in the SUV at the time, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries.

BREAKING: Pedestrian hit at the intersection of Main and Mountain in #Malden. 2 cars took out traffic lights, leaving behind debris and a mangled shopping cart on the road.



Witness says she heard a loud bang and that the victim was motionless b4 police arrived. #wbz pic.twitter.com/G4GVq0pcat — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyWBZ) October 19, 2023

According to Boston 25 News, both a witness and police said it was not the driver of the ICE vehicle that was at fault in the crash. The officers are expected to be ok, the news station reported.

The BMW driver told NBC10 Boston the crash happened after he veered to avoid hitting a vehicle that was turning off of Main Street.

Source tells #Boston25 one of two SUVs involved in fatal accident that left elderly pedestrian dead in Malden belongs to ICE. Police say BMW SUV slammed into federal law enforcement agency vehicle before hitting woman on sidewalk pic.twitter.com/vylIJ7CIXn — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 19, 2023

Authorities have not identified the victim, but WBZ-TV reported that a witness said she was a woman in her 60s.

Immediately following the crash, law enforcement officers in the SUV that had been hit got out and tried to help the woman, WBZ-TV reported. The crash reportedly left her pinned under the car.

It is unclear whether the BMW driver will face charges.