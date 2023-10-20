Local News 4 hospitalized when pickup truck slams into Yarmouth bank Police said nobody was seriously injured. A pickup truck crashed into a bank in Yarmouth on Friday morning. Yarmouth police

Four people were injured on Friday morning when a pickup truck slammed into a Yarmouth bank.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash at the TD Bank on Route 28 just after 11:30 a.m., according to Yarmouth police. There were six people inside the bank when the pickup struck the side of the building, police said, but no one was seriously injured.

Four people, including the truck’s driver, were taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to officials.

Police said the truck left the roadway and became airborne after striking a median. A bystander was hit by falling debris from a sign that was struck, officials said. The truck hit two parked cars before it barreled through the brick wall of the bank, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.