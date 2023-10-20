Local News Boston police investigate after dog shot in Jamaica Plain The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in an apartment building on Centre Street.

Police are investigating after a dog was shot in a Jamaica Plain apartment building on Thursday.

Officers responded around 4:17 p.m. to a report of shots fired at 279 Centre St. and while on their way to the scene, dispatch informed them that a dog had been shot, according to a Boston police report.

At the building, officers found ballistic evidence on the fifth floor and spoke with the victim. She brought them into her apartment, where they saw the dog, unresponsive, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report.

The woman told police that her dog got off the elevator and was walking down the stairs to her apartment when she heard “a loud bang.” The dog ran down the stairs, and the woman said she heard two more loud bangs.

The woman said she grabbed her dog and made her way into the apartment, which is when she realized her pet had been shot, according to the report.

She told officers she did not observe any suspects. Police said there were three juveniles in the home at the time of the incident.

Police recovered three 380-caliber shell casings and two ballistic fragments from the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.