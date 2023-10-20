Local News Driver in Southborough gets car stuck in trash compactor Fire officials said "serious injuries were avoided," though the driver did go to the hospital. An SUV was stuck in a trash compactor in Southborough on Thursday. Fire officials were able to get the driver out. Courtesy of the Southborough Fire Department

A woman was rescued Thursday after she got her SUV stuck in a trash compactor at a transfer station in Southborough, according to authorities.

The Southborough Fire Department posted photos on Facebook of the jammed silver Subaru Forester, with the front of the vehicle facedown in the compactor. Department of Public Works staff saw the accident happen and immediately called 911, Fire Chief Steven Achilles said.

Fire officials climbed down into the compression device using ladders in order to get the driver out, which took about 20 minutes.

“Serious injuries were avoided today when a vehicle inadvertently drove into the compactor at the town’s transfer station,” the department said on social media.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was said to have minor injuries. She was released from the hospital later that evening.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the car ended up in the compactor. Achilles said in an email that officials are investigating the accident.