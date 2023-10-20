Local News Shuttle buses replace service on Green Line Extension during evening commute The service disruption comes a day after MBTA officials revealed that much of the new line needs to be fixed. The Green Line Extension. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe Staff, File

The MBTA shut down the entire Green Line Extension during Friday’s evening commute, announcing shuttle buses would replace service between North Station and Union Square and Medford/Tufts.

The disruption to service on the beleaguered line comes a day after General Manager Phil Eng announced that much of the recently completed, $2.3 billion project, needs to be fixed because roughly two-thirds of the almost brand-new rails need to be widened. Half of the Union Square branch and 80 percent of the Medford branch needs to be regauged.

Eng shared Thursday that the transit agency knew as early as April 2021 that parts of the Green Line Extension were too narrow but that he only recently learned of the gauge issues.

The MBTA informed passengers just before 4 p.m. on Friday that an issue with a pantograph, the apparatus on top of the train that connects to overhead electrical wires, was causing delays. By 4:09 p.m., the agency announced that shuttle buses were replacing service between North Station and Union Square and Medford/Tufts.

As of 5 p.m., the transit agency was encouraging passengers to also use alternate bus routes in addition to the shuttles.

