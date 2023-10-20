Local News Watch your fences: ‘Kool-Aid Man Challenge’ hits Raynham The "challenge," shared on social media, involves running through walls and fences.

The fences of several Raynham residents were reportedly damaged by people doing the so-called “Kool-Aid Man Challenge.”

The challenge, which spread on social media, apparently involves running through walls and fences. The idea is to imitate the iconic Kool-Aid ad campaign, where the brand’s mascot suddenly busts through various walls to deliver the sugary drink.

Raynham resident Jodee Viola told CBS Boston this week that a fence on her property was damaged in multiple places by people recreating the challenge. She initially thought the damage was caused by a bear, but eventually saw what happened through surveillance footage.

“Three of them just backed up like you see in the movies, and just ran into the fence like you were breaking down a door. They just threw their bodies through it,” she told CBS.

The same thing happened to one of Viola’s neighbors’ fences the same night, CBS reported. The incidents were reported to Raynham Police, and officers were shown the surveillance footage.

Raynham Police did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.

The challenge is not new, making headlines in both 2021 and 2022. Six males between the ages of 12 and 18 were arrested after recreating the challenge in New York in February. As recently as Oct. 15, four Indiana juveniles were taken into custody for breaking fences by running through them.