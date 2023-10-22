Local News ‘Armed and dangerous’ Gardner man wanted in connection with woman’s death inside his home Aaron Pennington, 33, is wanted for questioning and is believed to be carrying a gun. Authorities have not specified whether the woman’s death is a homicide. Gardner resident Aaron Pennington, 33, is wanted for questioning in connection with a woman's death. He is believed to be driving a white BMW. Worcester County District Attorney's Office

A 33-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a woman that occurred inside a home in Gardner, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Sunday.

Gardner resident Aaron Pennington should be considered armed and dangerous, Early said during a news conference Sunday evening. Anyone who sees him should avoid him and call the police.

Gardner police responded to 42 Cherry St. for a report of a disturbance just before 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning and discovered the dead woman at the back of the house, Early said. The DA’s office later confirmed that Pennington is a resident of the home.

Advertisement:

Four children who lived in the home left the house to go to a neighbor’s home before police arrived, the DA’s office said. Those children, aged 2, 5, 7, and 9, are now in DCF custody, Early said.

42 Cherry St. Gardner pic.twitter.com/NnGbXQRujK — Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) October 22, 2023

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home, Early said, and shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Massachusetts State Police detectives entered the house to investigate.

Early declined to say whether the death was considered a homicide. When asked whether Pennington was a suspect or a person of interest in the case, Early said he was both.

Early did not specify Pennington’s relationship to the children and declined to give more information about the case.

Pennington is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, Early said. He is approximately 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW Model 320 with a Massachusetts veteran’s license plate that reads 8A30.

Anyone who sees Pennington or has information about the case is asked to call state police at 508-829-8326.