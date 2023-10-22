Local News Kayaker rescued from Ipswich Bay The kayaker held onto his and another person’s kayak until first responders reached him.

Authorities rescued a kayaker who tipped over in Ipswich Bay near Pavilion Beach Sunday morning.

Ipswich police and firefighters received a report that one or two kayakers had tipped over near Clark Beach around 9:35 a.m., authorities said in a press release. While they were responding, a dispatcher informed them that a nearby officer had spotted at least one person treading water.

A marine unit began searching the area and was soon informed that a kayaker was in the water near Pavilion Beach, authorities said. A male kayaker was found treading water while holding onto his kayak as well as the kayak of another person who was still inside theirs.

First responders pulled the kayaker out of the water and took him to the harbormaster’s boat for fast transport to shore, authorities said. He was medically evaluated and treated at the scene. The other kayaker paddled safely back to shore.

Police Chief Paul Nikas is reminding community members to dress appropriately for fall water temperatures and to wear wetsuits when possible.

“We advise all community members to exercise extreme caution when on the water and ensure that they are checking for warnings or advisories that may have been issued,” Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in the release.