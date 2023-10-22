One dead, four injured in New Hampshire SUV crash

Newsletter Signup
A 46-year-old woman died in a car crash in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday morning that also injured four of the car’s other passengers, police said.
The woman was one of six passengers traveling in a BMW SUV that crashed on Tinker Road, police said.
The woman did not survive the crash, police said. Four passengers were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is still under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department.
