One dead, four injured in New Hampshire SUV crash A 46-year-old woman died in a car crash on Tinker Road Saturday morning.

A 46-year-old woman died in a car crash in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday morning that also injured four of the car’s other passengers, police said.

The woman was one of six passengers traveling in a BMW SUV that crashed on Tinker Road, police said.

The woman did not survive the crash, police said. Four passengers were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department.