Local News 2 Massachusetts men go missing in Vermont under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ police say The two western Massachusetts men were traveling in northern Vermont when they went missing. Their families reported them missing Oct. 15. Eric White (left) and Jahim Solomon (right), both 21, went missing while visiting Vermont earlier this month. Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police are searching for two men from Massachusetts who they say went missing in northern Vermont under “suspicious circumstances.”

Relatives of Pittsfield resident Jahim Solomon and Chicopee resident Eric White, both 21, reported the men missing in separate calls to police in Vermont on Oct. 15, state police said in a press release.

The relatives told police the two men were traveling together and had visited Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe, police said. The two men hadn’t been in touch with their families for days and still could not be reached, the relatives told police.

“These disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances, and there are concerns for the welfare of Solomon and White,” police wrote.

Solomon is described as being 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds, police said. He has a muscular build, blue/hazel eyes, and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters “DBF.”

White is described as being 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, police said. He weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solomon and/or White is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.