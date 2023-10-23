Local News Worker dies after falling from office tower in downtown Boston Boston police said the worker fell while cleaning the high-rise building at 100 Summer St. in the Financial District.

A worker died Monday morning after falling from an office tower in Boston’s Financial District, according to police.

Officers responded to 100 Summer St. just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person who fell while cleaning the high-rise, a Boston police spokesperson said. Police did not identify the worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or how many stories the worker fell, according to the police spokesperson. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and is at the scene now, the spokesperson said.

Located a short walk from South Station, the 32-story tower is one of the tallest buildings in Boston, according to the 100 Summer website.