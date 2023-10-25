Local News 2 transit officers taken to hospital after being bitten by woman during arrest, police say Police said the woman was being arrested following an assault.

Two MBTA Transit police officers were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after they were bitten by a woman they were attempting to arrest, according to police.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at Back Bay Station. Police said the 34-year-old woman was “violently resisting” efforts by the officers to take her into custody after assaulting a man.

“Both officers required transport to hospital,” police said.

The woman was ultimately arrested and taken into custody.