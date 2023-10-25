2 transit officers taken to hospital after being bitten by woman during arrest, police say

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two MBTA Transit police officers were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after they were bitten by a woman they were attempting to arrest, according to police.
The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at Back Bay Station. Police said the 34-year-old woman was “violently resisting” efforts by the officers to take her into custody after assaulting a man.
“Both officers required transport to hospital,” police said.
The woman was ultimately arrested and taken into custody.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.