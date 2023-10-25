Local News Authorities identify woman struck and killed by SUV in Malden Mary McTaggart, 63, of Malden was standing on the sidewalk when she was hit.

Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by an SUV in Malden last week.

Mary McTaggart, 63, of Malden was standing on the sidewalk on October 19 when she was hit, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The DA’s office said the initial investigation indicates that a BMW SUV was traveling south on Main Street when it collided with another SUV that was stopped at the traffic light. After the collision, the BMW traveled off the road, striking two telephone poles before fatally striking McTaggert on the sidewalk.

The 63-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the DA’s office, the driver of the BMW stayed on the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.