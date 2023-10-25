Local News Attleboro man arrested for vandalizing crucifixion statue at Cathedral of the Holy Cross A statue of Jesus Christ was torn apart Tuesday night at the church in the South End.

One person was arrested after a statue of Jesus Christ on the crucifix outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End was ripped apart Tuesday night.

Michael Patzelt, 37, of Attleboro, now faces a vandalism charge.

Officers were first called to the scene for a report of a suspicious person who had “knocked off a female victims headwear,” according to Boston Police.

“The suspect then proceeded to climb up the cross where he began to swing and hang from it, breaking off several parts of the cross. The suspect broke both the statues arms prior to officers responding and placed him under arrest.” police said.

Footage taken by Boston 25 News showed the statue after the act of vandalism. Both arms were detached from the body, dangling from either side of the crucifix.

The largest Church in New England, the Cathedral of the Holy Cross is the mother church of the Archdiocese of Boston.

A video obtained by 25 News shows a person dangling from the statue, pulling on its body.

Someone broke the arms of the Jesus statue in front of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Boston’s South End. The Archdiocese says they have no idea why someone would do this. A video on YouTube shows a man hanging from the statue last night. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lYoClI2WZl — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) October 25, 2023