Local News After Lewiston mass shooting, reactions pour in: ‘My heart is crushed’ Politicians, athletes, business owners, and those impacted by the shootings shared condolences after the Lewiston shooting that killed 18. Jess Paquette expresses her support for her city in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings at a restaurant and bowling alley, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Reactions from New England officials and national leaders have poured in following Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which took 18 lives and injured 13 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant.

While most of the messages from prominent figures have been condolences to the families of victims and residents in Maine, some leaders have called for gun reform, both nationally and in Maine, where gun laws are lax.

Here are some of the statements and reactions from politicians, athletes, business owners, and those affected by the shooting nearly 24 hours after the tragedy.

New England figures

Schemengees Bar and Grille was the second location that Card allegedly went to on his shooting spree, killing seven at the restaurant, according to police. The business posted on Facebook, saying those at the restaurant were “crushed.”

In a Facebook post, the bowling alley that was also involved in the shooting, Sparetime Recreation, said they “lost some amazing and whole hearted people from our bowling family and community.”

During a press conference, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she had received calls from the state’s New England neighbors offering help and support. That includes a call from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.

My thoughts are with the victims’ families, survivors, and everyone across Maine and New England who’ll feel the weight of this senseless act of gun violence.



We’re holding our loved ones a little closer tonight, and praying for the safety of the people of Lewiston. https://t.co/wQmcPz2nNR — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) October 26, 2023

Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont also offered Maine support.

Our hearts are broken for the people of Maine as they endure this horrific act of violence. We have reached out to Governor Mills and her team to offer any support we can provide, and Vermont State Police have been in close contact with Maine law enforcement. https://t.co/ZXQT2ATtx4 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) October 26, 2023

And New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that his officials had been in “constant contact” with Maine to provide assistance.

“The State of New Hampshire stands with the people of Maine — they are our friends, families, and neighbors,” Sununu said. “State officials have been in constant contact with our counterparts in Maine, and have been assisting in the response and manhunt since last evening. We will continue to provide as many resources as necessary so that justice is served.”

Angus King, Maine’s Independent U.S. Senator, said he was headed home from D.C. to support offer support to his home state.

An updated statement on the mass casualty event in Lewiston: pic.twitter.com/fGjhGd8boG — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) October 26, 2023

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, also thanked President Joe Biden for his support after the shooting was reported.

As our state mourns this horrific mass shooting, we appreciate the support we’ve received from across the country, including the call I received from President Biden offering assistance. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) October 26, 2023

During a Bruins post-practice media availability on Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, coach Jim Montgomery opened his presser with a statement on the mass shootings that took place in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday. Montgomery used to play college hockey at the University of Maine.

“I want to start out by recognizing a horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine yesterday,” Montgomery said. “The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.

On Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick also opened up his press conference with a comment on the “tragic situation” in Lewiston, noting that the state of Maine is made up of “great fans” and personal friends of his.

Coach Belichick on the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/NdHtboZywD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2023

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla expressed his frustrations at the media for only asking athletes about serious issues in the world when they’re happening, adding that “we should always have to talk about when something is going wrong in the world.” He also noted that athletes should use their platform to discuss these bigger issues.

Joe Mazzulla addresses the tragedy going on in Lewiston, Maine pic.twitter.com/ySMrtUAMs3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 26, 2023

The team also tweeted out a statement regarding the mass shooting, as did other Boston-area sports teams.

Bruins:

A statement from the Boston Bruins. pic.twitter.com/JxY5oNIFCB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

New England Patriots:

A statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting: pic.twitter.com/domtxm6cQo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 26, 2023



Celtics:

Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2023

Red Sox:

Keeping our Maine family in our thoughts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TK7oEnBJQi — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 26, 2023

Stephen King, famous author and also well known for being from Maine, commented on the fact that the tragic shooting occurred less than 50 miles from his home.

The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon. It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 26, 2023

L.L. Bean, which has its headquarters in Freeport, Maine, urged all of their fellow Mainers to “stay safe and look out for one another while we process these events together.”

Patrick Dempsey, who played one of the lead doctors on television show Grey’s Anatomy for several seasons, is from Lewiston. He posted a statement to his Instagram, saying he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the tragedy that unfolded in his hometown.

National figures

New Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, urged prayer in light of the mass shooting, but stopped short of discussing any policy changes or debates in Congress to come.

Mike Johnson, the new speaker, makes statement on Maine shooting.



“This is a dark time in America. …Prayer is appropriate in a time like this, that the evil can end and this senseless violence can stop.“



Doesn’t take questions or say what actions Congress may take pic.twitter.com/lhhvbzMEn1 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 26, 2023

President Joe Biden released a statement following the mass shooting, saying it’s “not normal, and we cannot accept” the gun violence in America.

Once again, our nation mourns after another senseless and tragic mass shooting.



Today, Jill and I pray for the Americans in Maine who’ve lost their lives, those in critical care, and the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.



Here's my statement: pic.twitter.com/7geRYwQ94k — President Biden (@POTUS) October 26, 2023

Mike Brown, head basketball coach for the Sacramento Kings, gave an emotional speech during a press conference after his team beat Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

A very emotional Mike Brown isn't talking basketball tonight. He spends his press conference passionately speaking on tonight's mass shooting in Maine.



His full press conference: pic.twitter.com/w1Ku5XHkeC — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) October 26, 2023



Comedian John Mulaney, who was supposed to perform in Portland, Maine, with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, announced their show at Cross Insurance Arena was postponed both Saturday and Sunday because of the shootings.