After Lewiston mass shooting, reactions pour in: ‘My heart is crushed’

Reactions from New England officials and national leaders have poured in following Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which took 18 lives and injured 13 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant.
While most of the messages from prominent figures have been condolences to the families of victims and residents in Maine, some leaders have called for gun reform, both nationally and in Maine, where gun laws are lax.
Here are some of the statements and reactions from politicians, athletes, business owners, and those affected by the shooting nearly 24 hours after the tragedy.
Schemengees Bar and Grille was the second location that Card allegedly went to on his shooting spree, killing seven at the restaurant, according to police. The business posted on Facebook, saying those at the restaurant were “crushed.”
In a Facebook post, the bowling alley that was also involved in the shooting, Sparetime Recreation, said they “lost some amazing and whole hearted people from our bowling family and community.”
During a press conference, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she had received calls from the state’s New England neighbors offering help and support. That includes a call from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.
Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont also offered Maine support.
And New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that his officials had been in “constant contact” with Maine to provide assistance.
“The State of New Hampshire stands with the people of Maine — they are our friends, families, and neighbors,” Sununu said. “State officials have been in constant contact with our counterparts in Maine, and have been assisting in the response and manhunt since last evening. We will continue to provide as many resources as necessary so that justice is served.”
Angus King, Maine’s Independent U.S. Senator, said he was headed home from D.C. to support offer support to his home state.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, also thanked President Joe Biden for his support after the shooting was reported.
During a Bruins post-practice media availability on Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, coach Jim Montgomery opened his presser with a statement on the mass shootings that took place in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday. Montgomery used to play college hockey at the University of Maine.
“I want to start out by recognizing a horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine yesterday,” Montgomery said. “The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.
On Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick also opened up his press conference with a comment on the “tragic situation” in Lewiston, noting that the state of Maine is made up of “great fans” and personal friends of his.
Coach Belichick on the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/NdHtboZywD— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2023
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla expressed his frustrations at the media for only asking athletes about serious issues in the world when they’re happening, adding that “we should always have to talk about when something is going wrong in the world.” He also noted that athletes should use their platform to discuss these bigger issues.
Joe Mazzulla addresses the tragedy going on in Lewiston, Maine pic.twitter.com/ySMrtUAMs3— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 26, 2023
The team also tweeted out a statement regarding the mass shooting, as did other Boston-area sports teams.
Bruins:
A statement from the Boston Bruins. pic.twitter.com/JxY5oNIFCB— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023
New England Patriots:
A statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting: pic.twitter.com/domtxm6cQo— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 26, 2023
Celtics:
Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2023
Red Sox:
Stephen King, famous author and also well known for being from Maine, commented on the fact that the tragic shooting occurred less than 50 miles from his home.
The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon. It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 26, 2023
L.L. Bean, which has its headquarters in Freeport, Maine, urged all of their fellow Mainers to “stay safe and look out for one another while we process these events together.”
Patrick Dempsey, who played one of the lead doctors on television show Grey’s Anatomy for several seasons, is from Lewiston. He posted a statement to his Instagram, saying he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the tragedy that unfolded in his hometown.
New Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, urged prayer in light of the mass shooting, but stopped short of discussing any policy changes or debates in Congress to come.
President Joe Biden released a statement following the mass shooting, saying it’s “not normal, and we cannot accept” the gun violence in America.
Mike Brown, head basketball coach for the Sacramento Kings, gave an emotional speech during a press conference after his team beat Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Comedian John Mulaney, who was supposed to perform in Portland, Maine, with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, announced their show at Cross Insurance Arena was postponed both Saturday and Sunday because of the shootings.
