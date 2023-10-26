Local News Authorities release most recent photo of Gardner murder suspect Aaron Pennington Police have been searching for Pennington since his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, was found dead in their Gardner home on Sunday. Prosecutors released this photo of Aaron Pennington, which they said was taken Oct. 11. Worcester County District Attorney's office

Police have been searching for Aaron Pennington since his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, was found dead in their Gardner home on Sunday.

Authorities released what they say is the most recent photo of Aaron Pennington on Thursday as police continue to search for the 33-year-old Gardner resident suspected of killing his wife.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office released the photo of Pennington, which they said was taken Oct. 11. The DA’s office issued a murder warrant for the 33-year-old Air Force veteran on Wednesday.

Police have been searching Pennington since Sunday morning when they found his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, dead in their Cherry Street home. She died of a gunshot wound to the face.

The investigation into Breanne Pennington’s murder began after their children went to a neighbor’s house Sunday morning and the neighbor called 911, according to court documents. The couple had been dealing with “marital issues” and Breanne Pennington was planning on leaving her husband and taking their four children with her, according to court filings.

Aaron Pennington’s car was found Monday night in a wooded area near a Boy Scout camp in Gardner, and police are continuing to search for him.

The DA’s office said Thursday it is believed that Pennington is now on foot.

Authorities say he “is believed to be armed and dangerous.” He is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be approximately 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact state police at 508-832-9124 or Gardner Police at 978-632-5600.