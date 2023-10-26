Local News Medford man’s house cleaner found an old lottery ticket in a vase. It was a $1 million winner. Khalil Soussa purchased the ticket at Tony's Convenience at 416 Salem St. in Medford.

A Medford man recently lucked out when his house cleaner came across a lottery ticket he had purchased and forgotten about a few months ago.

Khalil Soussa won a $1 million prize off of the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game on Oct. 12, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Soussa chose the cash option, which allowed him to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

He told lottery officials that his house cleaner found the ticket in a vase and brought it to his attention. He now plans to use some of the money to help a friend, as well as donate a bit to charity.

Soussa purchased the ticket at Tony’s Convenience at 416 Salem St. in Medford. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket, lottery officials said.

