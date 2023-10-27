Local News Police: Autopsies confirm bodies found in Vt. are 2 missing Mass. men Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield, and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee, were both murdered, according to police. Police have confirmed that the bodies of Eric White (left) and Jahim Solomon (right), both 21, have been found in Vermont. Vermont State Police

Authorities have confirmed that the bodies found this week in Vermont are those of two Massachusetts men who were reported missing last week by their families.

Vermont State Police said Thursday that the medical examiner confirmed the identities of the bodies found Wednesday in a rural area of northeastern Vermont are those of Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield, and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee.

Solomon and White were reported missing to Vermont police on Oct. 15 by relatives, who told law enforcement that the two men were traveling together and had visited Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe. The two men hadn’t been in touch with their families for days and could not be reached by their loved ones.

Vermont State Police previously said the two men disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.” Their remains were found along the Albany-Eden Road in Eden.

According to state police, the medical examiner has determined the cause of death for both men was homicide. Solomon died of multiple gunshot wounds to his head; White also died from a gunshot wound to the head.

“The Vermont State Police continues to pursue leads and develop information regarding this case,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 802-334-8881 or by submitting a tip anonymously to vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.