Local News Watch: Officials give Friday update on Lewiston, Maine shootings Robert Card, a suspect in the killing of 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, is still at large as of Friday morning. A sign advises residents to stay home, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, following a mass shooting at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. Police continue to search for the suspect. Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Maine officials announced Friday morning that they were holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide updates on the Lewiston mass shooting and the search for suspect Robert Card.