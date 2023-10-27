Local News Police: Woman, 23, found dead in Vermont IDed, death treated as ‘suspicious’ Tanairy “Tanya” Velazquez Estrada, 23, was found dead Wednesday in the town of Washington.

Vermont police have identified the woman whose body was found earlier this week and whose death is being treated as suspicious.

Tanairy “Tanya” Velazquez Estrada, 23, most recently of Barre, Vermont, was found dead Wednesday in the town of Washington, according to Vermont State Police.

Velazquez Estrada had been reported missing by her mother to police in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Wednesday when she said she hadn’t heard from her daughter in more than a week.

Fitchburg police contacted Vermont law enforcement around the same time that the 23-year-old’s body was discovered, according to state police.

Advertisement:

Her body was found by hunters in the woods along Poor Farm Road in Washington around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and police said the initial evidence at the scene indicated her death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Police said Friday that the cause and manner of Velazquez Estrada’s death are pending based on toxicology testing, which could take several weeks or months.

“Police are continuing to treat this death as suspicious, and the investigation remains active and ongoing,” state police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 802-229-9191, or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.