Local News Boston University police investigating 2 reported sexual assaults Two students reported separate incidents on Thursday night of being inappropriately touched by a person on a bicycle.

Boston University Police issued an alert on Friday after two students reported separate incidents of being sexually assaulted by a person on a bicycle on Thursday night.

Police said the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Thursday near 168 Bay State Road, where a student reported that they were approached on the sidewalk by a person on a bicycle who touched them inappropriately before riding away.

Police said they searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as “a white male riding on a dark colored bicycle wearing blue jeans and a dark cap or hooded sweatshirt.”

The second incident took place around 11 p.m. Thursday on the Esplanade near the Silber Footbridge, where a student reported they were approached by a person on a bicycle who touched them inappropriately before riding away, according to police.

Police responded and searched the area but were unable to find the individual, described as “a male riding on a black bicycle wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.”

The university’s police department said it is investigating if the incidents are related. It said its officers, along with Boston and state police, are patrolling the areas trying to “provide high visibility.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-353-2121 or anonymously by texting ‘BU’ to TIP411 (847911).

Thursday’s assaults follow after a person was arrested for allegedly touching students inappropriately in back-to-back assaults on Tuesday.