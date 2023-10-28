Local News Pendant with ashes of Plymouth boy’s late mom has been found The precious keepsake was located with the help of good Samaritans — and a metal detector.

After a week of searching, a Plymouth boy has been reunited with a priceless keepsake thanks to the help of good Samaritans.

Ten-year-old Connor Datri recently lost a heart-shaped locket containing his late mother’s ashes, according to a Boston 25 News report. The locket also had the initials of Lynelle Leonard engraved on it, as well as her fingerprint. Leonard died in a car crash three years ago.

As the outlet reports, Datri realized he had lost the pendant while walking across the soccer field next to West Elementary School. According to the report, a group of people helped him look for the locket but had no luck locating it.

A local good Samaritan, Lou Asci, heard about the boy’s ordeal and joined in the search efforts with some help from his metal detector. On Thursday, after two hours of searching the area, Asci found the boy’s locket.

Asci connected with Datri’s grandmother, and reunited the boy with his mother’s ashes.

Here is happy Connor reunited with his mom’s ashes. This photo from his grateful grandmother. ❤️❤️❤️@boston25 https://t.co/lEBmnjKVDO pic.twitter.com/IkmoirJx3X — Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) October 27, 2023

“I was just about ready to finish that quadrant of the field and that’s when I got the hit,” Asci told Boston 25 News. “When I got the hit, it was a big, high-tone signal, and I immediately thought it was a quarter. And then, I saw the heart shape.”

Asci continued, “I know that it was a heartbreaking thing. I can tell it was an emotional thing for both of them. And it was kind of emotional for me, too. It was something that had to be done. I can’t just let this go. If I have the ability to help, I’ll do it.”

The locket was reportedly one of the few relics Datri had left of his mother since her passing.

Datri’s grandmother, Melissa Moriarty, told the outlet, “Connor just wants to thank everyone for looking, and he’s very happy that he has his mom back.”