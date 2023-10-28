Local News Video captures scary multi-vehicle crash within O’Neill Tunnel MassDOT video shows a truck striking a sedan as the driver tried to merge into the left lane of the busy tunnel.

A multi-vehicle accident involving several cars and a truck inside the Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. Tunnel was caught on camera.

The crash happened Wednesday morning just before 8 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 93, according to a report by Channel 7 News. A truck reportedly struck the front of a car as the car’s driver attempted to merge into the left lane.

A MassDOT video that was aired on Channel 7 News shows the moment the large truck hit the sedan, causing the car to strike another vehicle. The truck continues traveling forward before colliding with another car. Multiple vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Advertisement:

The scene was cleared in about an hour, by 9:16 a.m., according to the report.