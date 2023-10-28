Local News Worcester State University issues shelter-in-place alert after shooting incident The school will be closed Saturday. All events on and off campus have been canceled, according to the university's website.

Worcester State University issued a shelter-in-place alert at 2:49 a.m. Saturday morning after a double-shooting, according to officials.

“Immediately proceed to a secure location on the interior of the building. Please do not go outdoors and remain away from windows or openings to the outside. Await further instructions. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” according to the alert posted on the university’s website.

Two people were shot and taken to UMass Medical Center, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities said one person was taken into custody, according to NBC 10.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that neither the victims nor the suspected assailants are students of Worcester State University.

At 5:15 a.m., the university posted an update, saying, “The shelter-in-place remains, please remain indoors. There is no immediate threat to campus. The Wasylean lot will remain closed until further notice. Anyone with knowledge, video, or images of the Wasylean lot is asked to come forward to WSU staff and WSUPD in the Sheehan Multipurpose Room.”

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Troop C, the Worcester State University Police Department, and the Worcester Police Department continue to investigate.

The university offered counseling resources to staff and students. They advised those needing counseling to email [email protected] to schedule an appointment. Students may also take advantage of walk-in hours between 10 a.m. and noon and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for confidential support. There are also 24-hour confidential support lines: Resilient U at 833- 434- 1217 and the Employee Assistance Program at 1-844-263-1982.