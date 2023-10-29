Local News Framingham apartment complex fire injures 4 firefighters, displaces 40 residents The three-alarm fire broke out at 1630 Worcester Rd. Many units are now uninhabitable, city officials said.

A fire at a Framingham apartment complex Saturday night injured four firefighters and left 40 people displaced, according to city officials.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at 1630 Worcester Rd., the City of Framingham wrote on Facebook. First responders took four firefighters to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital, the city said, and her condition is unknown.

“Firefighters did a great job knocking [the fire] down, but unfortunately many units are now uninhabitable,” the City of Framingham wrote. The American Red Cross is working with city officials to find shelter for the displaced residents.

Three of the firefighters had been released from the hospital by 2 p.m. Sunday, the Framingham Fire Department said on Facebook.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.