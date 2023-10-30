Bicyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck and e-bike in Hingham

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed early Monday morning in a crash with a pickup truck in Hingham.
Police said officers responded to the report of the crash involving an electric bicycle and the truck at Rockland Street and Ringbolt Road around 6:11 a.m. The two people riding the bicycle were found in the road with serious injuries; both were taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment and one of them succumbed to their injuries, according to police.
The driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.
The initial investigation indicates that the bike and truck were traveling in the same direction, headed west on Rockland Street when the crash occurred. Police noted that it was dark and raining at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.