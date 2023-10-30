Local News Boston police searching for ‘at risk’ 23-year-old from Jamaica Plain Helen Medina was last seen on Oct. 17. Helen Medina Boston police

Boston police are asking for the public’s help locating a 23-year-old Jamaica Plain woman who they say suffers from mental health issues and is considered ‘at risk.’

Helen Medina was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Worcester, according to police, but is from the Jamaica Plain area. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Police said Medina is known to spend time in the Copley Square area and has previously been found in Brookline.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-5628. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word

‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).