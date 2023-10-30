Local News Haverhill man charged in 2016 killing of N.H. man Robert Dowling, 51, of Haverhill was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

A Massachusetts man is being charged in connection with the 2016 homicide of a man in New Hampshire, authorities announced Monday.

A warrant was issued for Robert Dowling, 51, of Haverhill charging him with second degree murder for killing 64-year-old David Bruce Goodwin in Conway, New Hampshire in May 2016, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement. Dowling was arrested in Massachusetts on the warrant and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Authorities said that Goodwin was attacked in his living space at the Conway Valley Inn in Conway on May 15, 2016 and died two days later. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The attorney general’s office said Dowling’s arrest in the previously unsolved case is the result of work by the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and the State Police Major Crime Unit.

Dowling is currently being held without bail in Massachusetts and is expected to be extradited to New Hampshire, according to the attorney general’s office.