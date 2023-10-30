Local News Mentor for Shrewsbury High School robotics team facing child pornography charges Brian Lingard, 60, of Shrewsbury was arrested Monday morning.

A mentor for the Shrewsbury High School robotics team was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing and transporting child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts.

Brian Lingard, 60, of Shrewsbury was arrested Monday morning and charged with the transportation of and possession of child pornography. Prosecutors allege that on Oct. 19, Lingard flew from Paris to Boston and during a customs screening, images depicting child sexual abuse material were found on his phone. A later search of devices at his home allegedly turned up additional materials.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, data from the 60-year-old’s phone revealed about 23 images of minors who appear to be under the age of 10, at least two of whom have been previously identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as child sexual abuse victims. The phone’s SD card also allegedly contained images of fully clothed minor girls who appear to be in a school setting, with the images focused on their buttocks. Prosecutors said the metadata revealed the photos were allegedly taken surreptitiously at Shrewsbury High School.

Lingard was expected to appear in federal court on Monday afternoon.

WHDH reports Lingard has been a mentor for the Shrewsbury robotics team since 2013.

Shrewsbury Superintendent Joe Sawyer said in a statement, obtained by the station, that Lingard passed all background checks and never accessed the school’s technology system.

“While the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicates that these images are not considered child pornography and are not part of the criminal charges, this information is deeply disturbing nonetheless,” Sawyer said. “Our school district will continue to communicate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding these criminal charges and ongoing investigation, and we will provide any necessary information and support as necessary in the days ahead. “

The U.S. Attorney’s office said members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information about the case should call 617-748-3274.