Local News ‘Scare actor,’ 14, seriously injured after being run over by hayride in R.I. Seven Cedars Farm canceled the remainder of its haunted hayride season in light of Saturday's incident.

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured Saturday after she was reportedly struck by a haunted hayride trailer at a farm in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The girl had been working as a scare actor for the attraction at Seven Cedars Farm when she got caught underneath the trailer and became stuck in its rear wheels around 8 p.m., local news station WJAR reported. There were about 20 to 30 people on the ride at the time, according to the news outlet.

“It was fortunate the operator of the tractor when he realized there was a problem going on behind him stopped it immediately,” Smithfield Fire Deputy Chief Steven Quattrini told WJAR. “He was assisted by other occupants that were on that trailer and physically had to lift it … off of her to pull her out.”

Quattrini did not return Boston.com’s request for comment Monday.

The Providence Journal reported that the girl was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with a leg injury and apparent internal injuries.

Seven Cedars Farm canceled the remainder of its haunted hayride season in light of the incident, the farm said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“We are absolutely devastated by this incident and we want to send our thoughts and prayers to the actor and her family involved,” the farm said. “We are completely heartbroken over this and we hope she has a speedy recovery!”

Seven Cedars Farm thanked the first responders and farm workers who cared for the young girl at the scene, also apologizing to visitors who were on the ride at the time and witnessed the incident.

“It’s unfortunate that our season had to end like this,” the farm said. “For those who were here last night, we want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we tended to the incident. We apologize that we had to stop the hayride but we felt like it was the right thing to do and there was no way we [could’ve] carried on after that.”