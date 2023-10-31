Police warn trick-or-treaters to watch out for bear after sighting in Whitman

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are warning trick-or-treaters to be on the lookout on Tuesday after a bear was spotted in Whitman earlier in the day.
Whitman police said they received a report that a black bear was spotted in the area of Commercial Street between Linden Street and Dyer Avenue around 11:45 a.m. When an officer responded to the area, they also spotted the bear, which was seen in the town earlier this month.
Police said that there has been no contact or dangerous interactions with the bear so far, but “out of an abundance of caution,” the department will have additional officers out during the evening to “ensure everyone’s safety during trick-or-treating hours.”
On Facebook, the department said it is “monitoring this situation as closely as possible.”
“Brigham Street, Winter Street, Franklin Street, and Kendrick Street neighborhoods should be on high alert and use caution,” the department said. “Please take in your pumpkins and don’t leave candy out unattended.”
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has the following tips for dealing with bear encounters:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.